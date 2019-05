Metro: Missing Las Vegas man home safe with family

A missing Las Vegas man who was in need of medical assistance has been found, Metro Police said today.

Robert Robins, who was at risk of severe emotional distress, is home safe with his family.

The 61-year-old was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen near the 2600 block of Alicialynn Way, in the area of Sahara Avenue between Nellis and Lamb boulevards.