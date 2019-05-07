Downtown Las Vegas fire guts apartment; no one injured

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

A blaze tore through a downtown Las Vegas studio apartment Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation but not injuring anyone, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

At about 3:30 p.m., crews rushed to the Stewart Arms Apartments, 230 N. 11th St., where a unit on the second of three floors was fully in flames, officials said.

At one point, additional resources were requested, but the fire was out within five minutes, officials said. A few people were checked for smoke inhalation, officials said, but no one was hospitalized.

A cause for the fire, which caused about $50,000 in damage, wasn't known, officials said.