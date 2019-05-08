Metro officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with child

A Metro Police officer was arrested late Wednesday on allegations of lewdness with a child under 14 years old, according to Henderson Police, the arresting agency.

Matthew Terry, 27, was being held into the Henderson Detention Center on three counts of lewdness with a child under 14, two counts of attempted lewdness and six counts of child abuse or neglect, jail logs show. Bond was set at $120,000.

Information released was limited, but police said the alleged crimes were reported on May 3. Citing an open investigation, police did not expound on the accusations.

Terry was hired by Metro in February 2014, and was assigned to the Northeast Area Command substation, the agency said in a statement. He was suspended with pay until charges are formally filed.