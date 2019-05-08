Woman accused of setting parents’ house on fire

A woman is accused of intentionally setting her elderly parents' house on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Antanisha Ellis, 21, was being held at the Las Vegas City Detention Center on counts of arson and attempted murder, fire department officials said.

Fire crews responded about 3:45 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, near Fifth Street and Carey Avenue, and put out the blaze within 15 minutes, officials said.

Ellis had been agitated with her parents, so she started the fire in a bedroom, officials said. The parents were able to flee without injuries, officials said.