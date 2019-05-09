How will the Vegas Golden Knights resolve William Karlsson’s situation this offseason?

William Karlsson sighs when asked the question he’s grown accustomed to getting—and tired of answering. Any updates on a long-term contract with the Golden Knights?

“It’s nice to have a long-term [contract], just to not have to deal with these kinds of questions after every year,” the Vegas center jokes. “This is where I want to be. Ever since I got here, I’ve been very happy, both on and off the ice.”

Like many jokes, this one is based in truth. Karlsson wants a long-term deal. And Vegas General Manager George McPhee has repeatedly said he wants him here. Yet, Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed for the same contract negotiations they held a year ago. Those resulted in a one-year deal worth $5.25 million. This time, it’s anyone’s guess.

The issue last year was trying to determine the value of a player who rose from relative obscurity to superstardom—in the form of 43 goals and 78 points in Karlsson’s inaugural season with the Knights. Now, it’s figuring out the value of a player who followed it up with a 24-goal, 56-point season—still respectable but, in Karlsson’s words, “a little bit of a disappointment.”

The negotiations will result in one of five things. In decreasing order of likelihood, Karlsson will 1) sign a long-term deal, 2) sign a one-year deal, 3) hold out, 4) get traded or 5) receive an offer sheet.

Offer sheet

This is the least likely option, but worth examining in case it happens. Another team can offer Karlsson a contract, known as an offer sheet, which he can sign. The Golden Knights would then have seven days to match that contract. If they decline, Karlsson joins whichever team gave him the offer sheet, and the Golden Knights receive compensatory draft picks from his new team, depending on the value of his new contract.

It’s a good idea in theory, giving rights to players before they hit true free agency. And a player like Karlsson, who has elite potential but is having trouble coming to terms with Vegas, seems like a prime target for an offer sheet. But don’t count on it happening. Ryan O’Reilly was the last NHL player to sign an offer sheet, and that happened in 2013. The last player to change teams was Dustin Penner way back in 2007, which suggests that if Karlsson winds up playing for a different organization next year, it will happen some other way.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.