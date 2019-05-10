At a glance: Nevada tax revenue trajectory 2016 to 2021

Last week, the state’s budget guidelines came in when the Economic Forum projected a surplus of about $43 million for building the next two-year budget.

That amount gives lawmakers a little wiggle room, but the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities estimates the state is short about $107.5 million to pass education priorities that Gov. Steve Sisolak has made a goal of his administration.

This also leaves lawmakers to decide which bills will receive funding and which won’t.

There has been an increase in tax intake around the state though. The total tax amount taken in, after tax credits, in 2016 was about $3.4 billion. The forecast for fiscal 2021 sits at $4.22 billion.

Tax revenue is increasing across the board — from the commerce tax to the modified business tax. Here’s a look at how some of the single bigger taxes have increased (and are projected to increase) revenue from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2021.