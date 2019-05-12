Metro Police ID woman suspected in bathtub death of daughter

Metro Police today identified a woman accused of intentionally drowning her 2-year-old daughter Saturday afternoon in the northeast valley.

The suspect, Linette Boedicker, 44, held the toddler underwater in the bathtub of her apartment, 2855 North Walnut Road, until she stopped breathing, police allege. The suspect also goes by Linette Warrichaiet.

At around 3 p.m., Boedicker called 911, but ignored instructions to pull the girl from the water and attempt CPR, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

It wasn’t clear exactly when the death occurred, but an officer who was at the apartment within five minutes of the call, wasn’t let in for almost two additional minutes, Spencer said.

The officer pulled the girl from the water and attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived to take her to University Medical Center, where she was declared dead, Spencer said.

The girl, who was alone with her mother, had been fully clothed when she was found floating face up, Spencer said.

Boedicker was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.