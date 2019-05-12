Reno police: Teen boy dies after mini-bike crashes into car

Sunday, May 12, 2019 | 5:47 p.m.
RENO — Police in Reno say a teenage is dead after crashing his mini-bike into a car.
Investigators believe the 14-year-old boy ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle at a downtown Reno intersection around 7 p.m. Friday.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that responding police officers found the injured boy on a sidewalk.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died early Saturday.
The name of the teen hasn't been released.
Police believe he lost control of his mini-bike and that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.
Witnesses told investigators that the boy was riding recklessly in the area throughout Friday evening.