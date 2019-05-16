RTC offering Strip ride-sharing option with no surge pricing

RTC

There’s a new transportation option on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada earlier this month rolled out a soft launch of a transit service called Trip to Strip, which is an on-demand ride service that promises no surge pricing.

The service, which runs around the clock, can take passengers to and from locations along the Strip and extends to McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Convention Center. There are plans to eventually expand service as far north as downtown Las Vegas and as far south as the M Resort, according to the RTC.

The service is designed more for those traveling in a party — the Ford Transit vans seat up to 11 — but single riders can also use it. Pricing is based on the number of people in a party, but the RTC says there’s no price increase based on peak travel times or dates.

As with Uber and Lyft, riders must download a mobile app to request the service. Pricing starts at $6, according to the RTC.

The price for a ride depends on the number of passengers and distance, according to the RTC. For example, up to three riders traveling from Sahara Avenue to Desert Inn Road would pay $6 for their trip.

“Technology is rapidly evolving and consumer behavior is also changing when it comes to how people move,” said Tina Quigley, CEO of the commission. “Trip to Strip is designed to be an extension of our current transit options on the Strip, but we are incorporating new tools to stay relevant and meet the demands of our tourist market.”

So far, reviews have been positive, Quigley said.

“Out of about 300 trips taken, about 25 percent have left comments,” Quigley said. “All but three of the responses were five-star ratings.”

The service, which also offers accommodations for people with disabilities, will formally launch early next month, Quigley said. Trip to Strip drivers are contracted by the RTC through a company called Keolis.