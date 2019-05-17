Las Vegas Sun

Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s name

Evan Agostini / AP

In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The reality star successfully appealed to President Donald Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson from prison. Johnson, who spent more than two decades in federal prison on 1996 drug convictions and was not eligible for parole, had her sentence commuted this week.

NEW YORK — To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn's name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born May 9. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a "Beautiful Mother's Day" and said the couple are "blessed beyond measure."

The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West's two pregnancies.

The baby joins 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saint and 15-month-old sister Chicago.