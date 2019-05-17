Las Vegas lawyer appointed to Nevada Gaming Commission

The Nevada Gaming Commission is whole once again.

Las Vegas attorney Steve Cohen has been appointed to the formerly vacant seat on the commission, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday.

Cohen is a founding partner of the Cohen Johnson law firm and has a background in gaming law, casino litigation and jury and court trials.

After graduating with a business degree from UNLV in 1978, Cohen attended what is now known as the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, according to his bio on the Cohen Johnson webpage.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Steve to the Nevada Gaming Commission,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Steve brings a wealth of experience in gaming law and I know he’ll make an excellent addition to the commission.”

Last month, Sisolak announced the appointment of Rosa Solis-Rainey, another attorney, to the five-person gaming commission. The other members of the commission are Tony Alamo, Deborah Fuetsch and John Moran.