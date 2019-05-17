UNLV student injured in Las Vegas mass shooting to be honored at graduation

Karessa Royce believes there is strength in vulnerability.

She learned that after surviving the deadliest mass shooting in modern history Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people were killed from that act of terror at a music festival in Las Vegas. Royce is lucky — she was one of the 500 injured.

A hollow-point bullet pierced her left shoulder and fragmented in her chest. It collapsed her lung and broke her collarbone and shoulder.

But the 23-year-old doesn’t focus on her trauma. Instead, she tries to live her life “more intentionally.”

“I think that night, before I went into surgery, all I could say was, ‘thank you,’” she said. “When I reflect on that night, I’m glad I could lean into that attitude.”

Royce on Saturday will be honored as an Outstanding Graduate at the UNLV spring commencement. The award recognizes “outstanding academic or personal successes, including significant research work, academic performance or community service,” according to UNLV.

Royce had no public speaking experience prior to the shooting aftermath. But she has since spoken about her recovery, which was noticed by university officials in pegging her for the award.

“After the shooting, I gave a speech at a remembrance ceremony,” she said. “When I thought about the message, I never wanted to portray myself as something I want. I wanted to be so firm in who I was.”

She also was featured during a TEDx Talk last September, speaking about her choice to grow from the trauma.

“What no one told me to expect, what wasn’t reiterated, was that I could experience growth,” she said during the talk. “A type of growth that would stretch me thin. A type of growth that would challenge me daily. A type of growth I would reflect on and smile, and cry about.”

Royce said sharing her story and hearing others is healing and “inspiring.” “I think there are so many people hurting too,” she said. “It’s nice to know you aren’t alone.”

Royce said her journey toward healing and growth has been positive, but not easy. She also learned that it is strong to be vulnerable and understands now that it is OK to “hit the pause button.”

“I make an intentional decision every day to show up for my life,” she said. “Some days it’s hard to do that. Sometimes you don’t want to face the fears. Most of my growth is when I force myself to show up.”

Royce will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management but said she wants to go back to school to be a trauma counselor. Counseling, she said, has helped the healing process.

“Vulnerability takes the judgment and shame off the situation,” she said. “People don’t know what we went through and I don’t want them to know … I can’t assume people know what I’m going through. On both sides, when you have an honest conversation, it allows everyone to feel comfortable.”