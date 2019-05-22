Lee Canyon expects new ski lodge to be ready for winter season

Lee Canyon has plans to build a new ski lodge.

In fact, dirt-moving has already started for a project to erect a 10,000-square-foot lodge that will feature a heated terrace, ski-in bar, revamped bistro and expanded restroom areas. It will also feature event space for things like weddings or corporate meetings.

Hillside Lodge, as it will be known, is expected to be complete in time for the resort’s winter season, which typical starts in early December.

“We’re excited for this,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “There’s been more interest in outdoor recreation lately, and greater Las Vegas is growing. There are times when we’ve hit capacity and this will help.”

Lee Canyon will remain closed until the two-story lodge is complete, though hikers will still be able to use the resort’s parking lot to access Bristlecone Trail, Seely said.

“The new Hillside Lodge is Lee Canyon’s biggest undertaking since the ski area first opened in 1964 and will totally transform the way our guests enjoy the resort,” Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager, said in a statement.

Hillside Lodge was designed by Las Vegas-based Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. R&O Construction is the lead contractor.

Seely said Lee Canyon welcomes around 100,000 visitors each year.