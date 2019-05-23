School police break up multiple fights on last day of classes

On the last day of classes today, Clark County School District Police broke up fights at five high schools, deploying pepper spray in a couple of cases, Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

At Canyon Springs High School, a fight between two students led to one of them being arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer, Zink said. The officer “took a couple to the chin,” but was OK, he said.

The student who was arrested was booked on counts of battery on a protected person, participating in a fight and obstruction, Zink said. The other student fled, he said.

Police used pepper spray during the incident, which happened this morning, he said. A bus driver was also injured, Zink said, but it wasn’t clear how.

A third student was cited for hindering police efforts, Zink said.

About the same time, a fight broke out between three boys at Basic High School, Zink said. Pepper spray was used to break up the fight, he said. The three students were cited for participating in a fight and released to their parents, he said.

At Cimarron High School, two teen girls were cited for participating in a fight and disorderly conduct, while an additional two teens were cited for loitering around school, Zink said.

A bigger fight involving 12 girls occurred at Chaparral High School, Zink said. All participants were cited for participating in a fight and disorderly conduct, while one of them faced an additional count of battery on a school district employee, Zink said.

A brawl at Cheyenne High School in the school bus yard was quickly brought under control, Zink said. Additional details were not immediately available.

Fights on the last day of school are not something police expect but are something for which they prepare, Zink said. Some years they happen and some years they don’t, he said.