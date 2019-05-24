Troopers crack down on I-15 speeders between Las Vegas and L.A.

Kicking off a Memorial Day weekend operation, troopers on Friday had handed out 274 tickets in the Intestate 15 corridor between Nevada and California, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Most of the citations — given out between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. — were for speeding, officials said. And the aggressive operation, in collaboration with the California Highway Patrol, wasn’t over as there were still swing-shift troopers patrolling between Stateline and Baker, Calif., officials said.

More than 16 million vehicles pass through the corridor (between Los Angeles and Las Vegas) every year, and troopers are attempting to deter a tragedy, officials said. So they increased staffing, with the California agency employing a speed-measurement aircraft.

Officials reminded motorists that the stretch of road between St. Rose Parkway and Primm is a “zero tolerance” zone, meaning just that. “Even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on the busy holiday weekend,” officials said in a news release.

Driving on the shoulder also is illegal, officials emphasized.