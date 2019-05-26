Recipe: Smoked Salmon Salad from Cinnamon’s

Courtesy
Sunday, May 26, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Hawaiian transplant Cinnamon’s Restaurant is known for its island-style breakfast and lunch favorites like loco moco and kalua pig as well as super-sweet and indulgent griddle creations like guava chiffon or pistachio cream pancakes. But the family-friendly eatery has other tasty options in its arsenal, including a handful of new light and fresh dishes like this one, a flavorful and simple smoked salmon salad with a savory and citrusy dressing. It’s the perfect side dish for a backyard barbecue or a lovely summer lunch all by itself.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Ingredients:
3 cups lettuce or mixed greens
3 cups baby arugula
1 cucumber (diced, sliced or in ribbons)
½ cup berries, cantaloupe or green apple (sliced)
8 ounces smoked salmon (in slices or pieces)
1 cup Hawaiian sweet bread croutons (or normal croutons)
Dressing ingredients:
3 tbsp. olive oil
3 tbsp. shallots or green onions (minced)
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tspn. caraway seeds
1 tspn. soy sauce
½ tspn. black pepper
1. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, blending well.
2. Combine salad ingredients in large bowl and mix with dressing.
Cinnamon’s (7591 W. Washington Ave. #110, 702-478-7027) is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.