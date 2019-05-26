Recipe: Smoked Salmon Salad from Cinnamon’s

Courtesy

Hawaiian transplant Cinnamon’s Restaurant is known for its island-style breakfast and lunch favorites like loco moco and kalua pig as well as super-sweet and indulgent griddle creations like guava chiffon or pistachio cream pancakes. But the family-friendly eatery has other tasty options in its arsenal, including a handful of new light and fresh dishes like this one, a flavorful and simple smoked salmon salad with a savory and citrusy dressing. It’s the perfect side dish for a backyard barbecue or a lovely summer lunch all by itself.

Smoked Salmon Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups lettuce or mixed greens

3 cups baby arugula

1 cucumber (diced, sliced or in ribbons)

½ cup berries, cantaloupe or green apple (sliced)

8 ounces smoked salmon (in slices or pieces)

1 cup Hawaiian sweet bread croutons (or normal croutons)

Dressing ingredients:

3 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. shallots or green onions (minced)

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tspn. caraway seeds

1 tspn. soy sauce

½ tspn. black pepper

1. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, blending well.

2. Combine salad ingredients in large bowl and mix with dressing.

Cinnamon’s (7591 W. Washington Ave. #110, 702-478-7027) is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.