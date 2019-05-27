Weekend Rewind: Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, ‘X Burlesque,’ and more

The 2019 home opener for the Las Vegas Aces at Mandalay Bay Events Center Sunday turned into a big, wild basketball party as the Aces beat the L.A. Sparks 83-70 in front of a crowd of 7,249, including MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis and L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was in town coaching his daughter Gianna’s AAU team. The excited Aces audience got loud when Kobe showed up on the scoreboard screen, but not as loud as the cheers for all-star A’ja Wilson and new acquisition Liz Cambage during the pregame lineup announcements. (Cambage didn’t play due to an injury but is expected to make her debut soon.)

“I knew it was going to be a really nice crowd and it was, I knew our players needed to put on a show to let the people know what we’re about,” said head coach Bill Laimbeer. The game also included a halftime show from performers from Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at Bellagio and the National Anthem was sung by Jaclyn McSpadden of “Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Hideaway” at the Mirage.

Local celebrities and show folks hit the Flamingo Thursday night to help producers Matt and Angela Stabile celebrate the 17-year anniversary of “X Burlesque.” Dancers from sister shows “X Country” and “X Rocks” were there, as were Anthony Cools, Ricardo Laguna, Murray SawChuck, Naked Magicians Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne and performers from “Fantasy.”

The “X” fans weren’t the only party people over Memorial Day weekend. Rapper and Drai’s resident artist Meek Mill and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley hit the weekly Worship Thursday party at Tao Nightclub at the Venetian, where DJ Mustard controlled the party. NBA players Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons hit KAOS Dayclub at the Palms Saturday to catch a set from Marshmello, and Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss from “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” was spotted at “Magic Mike Live” at the Hard Rock Hotel Saturday night.

Janet Jackson returned to her residency at Park Theater Saturday night and her performance was also the main event of Tiger Woods’ two-day fundraising event Tiger Jam. The 21st annual annual event, which also included plenty of golf and poker, piggybacked on Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” show to raise money for the TGR Foundation, which offers underrepresented students the resources and support needed to thrive in school and beyond. A few guests and Tiger Jam supporters joined Jackson and Woods for a special meet-and-greet after the performance.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur (and UNLV grad) Guy Fieri was honored last week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his Las Vegas headquarters, Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at the Linq, celebrated accordingly. A replica of the Hollywood star made of cake was crafted by the restaurant’s team to mark the boss’ big day. Fieri is only the third chef to receive a star (with fellow Vegas names Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay) and his friend Matthew McConaughey inducted him into the Hollywood honor roll.