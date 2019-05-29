Police ID suspect in shooting incident at Strip mall

Metro Police today identified a suspect in a shooting incident Monday at the Fashion Show mall on the Strip.

No one was injured, but the mall was evacuated.

Hasean Quinn, 24, was booked Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of discharging a gun and unlawfully carrying a firearm, jail logs show.

A single shot was fired about 6:10 p.m. inside the mall, police said. The shot went off as a fight was breaking up, police said.

Quinn was being held on $136,000 bail, jail records show.

Further details were not immediately available.