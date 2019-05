Metro motorcycle officer injured in crash

A Metro Police motorcycle officer was hospitalized and a motorist suspected of DUI was in custody after a crash Wednesday in the southwest valley, Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

The officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, Burnett said.

The collision was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue, east of Durango Drive, Burnett said. Further details were not immediately available.