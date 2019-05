1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in Henderson

One person was killed and two others injured in a late-morning shooting in Henderson, police said.

The two surviving victims were hospitalized, Henderson Police Officer Rodrigo Pena said. Information about their medical condition wasn't immediately available.

Police received several calls about 11:20 a.m. reporting gunshots near Major Avenue and Van Wagenen Street, Pena said.

No suspect description was released and no arrests were announced.