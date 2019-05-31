Police: Southeast Las Vegas homeowner kills intruder in self defense

A purported burglar was shot and killed this afternoon by a homeowner in a southeast valley neighborhood, according to Metro Police.

Preliminarily, the investigation “clearly indicates the homeowner acted in self-defense,” Lt. Ray Spencer said.

About 12:10 p.m. the shooter and his older brother were home in the 4700 block of Marnell Drive when at least one person broke in, Spencer said.

Alerted of noises, the older brother left his bedroom and confronted the suspect in a hallway where a fight ensued, Spencer said.

At some point, the younger homeowner grabbed a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect, Spencer said. The fight continued outside where the suspect collapsed on the driveway.

A neighbor who heard the commotion went to check on the noise and called 911, Spencer said. The suspect died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police recovered a backpack that belonged to the suspect, but hadn’t gone through it about 4 p.m., Spencer said. It wasn’t clear if there were any other suspects outstanding.

The brothers’ house was also burglarized in April, Spencer said.