Best Bets: Guns N’ Roses, Danny Elfman, John Cleese and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Erik Kabik

This is likely the biggest weekend for hip-hop music in the history of Las Vegas thanks to the three-day Day N Vegas Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, headlined by rap superstars J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. But there’s some serious rock set for the Strip in the next three nights as well.

GREAT LAS VEGAS TACO FESTIVAL This fourth annual food festival brings together a selection of Southern Nevada restaurants and food trucks and splashes some live entertainment including mariachi groups into the fun. The schedule is 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. November 1-3, info at greatlasvegastacofestival.com.

GUNS N’ ROSES With Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan back together and still going strong, Guns N’ Roses continues its Not In This Lifetime tour with two weekend shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This tour has already touched down at T-Mobile Arena and if this lineup is up for it, a Las Vegas residency could be in the works. November 1-2, info at caesars.com.

JOHN CLEESE One of the founders of Monty Python’s Flying Circus returns to Encore Theater for a two intimate nights of singular comedy performances. John Cleese will be telling stories from his exceptional career and revisiting some of the characters and bits you love best at Wynn Las Vegas this weekend. November 1-2, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

THE MUSIC OF DANNY ELFMAN One of the most anticipated performances of the new season lands at Reynolds Hall Saturday when the Las Vegas Philharmonic plays many popular works from TV and movies composed by the iconic Danny Elfman. Songs from “The Simpsons,” “Spiderman,” “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and of course “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are all on the agenda. November 2, info at lvphil.org.

TOM MORELLO The relentlessly punk and always experimental guitarist that defined the sound of Rage Against the Machine takes the stage at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade Sunday night. Tom Morello will be playing his fourth solo studio album “The Atlas Underground” after a supporting set from 93 Punx and Vic Mensa. November 3, info at brooklynbowl.com.