Boulder City wins a playoff game for second straight season

Devon Walker had touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards today for the Boulder City football team in a 21-16 victory against visiting Del Sol in the 3A Southern League playoffs.

It marks the second straight year Boulder City has won a playoff game for “the first time in ... I don’t know when, it’s been so long,” Eagles coach Chris Morelli said.

Boulder City opened the scoring on a Parker Reynolds 55-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Felsenfeld.

The Eagles next week play at Cheyenne, which it defeated earlier in the season.

“We know it’s going to be another tough, grueling game,” Morelli said. “Cheyenne has a great group of athletes.”

