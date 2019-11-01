Las Vegas Sun

November 1, 2019

Drew Las Vegas resort owner hires ex-MGM Resorts executive

Construction Continues in Las Vegas

The Drew Las Vegas, center, an unfinished resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, is shown Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The Drew, formerly the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is expected to open in 2022.

The company completing the unfinished blue-glass Drew Las Vegas resort has named a former top MGM Resorts International official as its chief executive.

Real estate firm Witkoff announced Friday that new CEO Bobby Baldwin also will be vice chairman of the company working to open the nearly 2,800-room Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino property in late 2022.

The 63-story hotel began construction as the Fontainebleau in 2006 and was about 70 percent finished when it went bankrupt during the Great Recession.

Steven Witkoff and Miami-based investment firm New Valley LLC bought it for $600 million in 2017.

Baldwin is former chief executive at MGM Resorts, and headed the company's $9.2 billion multi-resort CityCenter development.

He previously held executive positions at the Golden Nugget, The Mirage and Bellagio, where the high-stakes "Bobby's Room" poker parlor is named for him.