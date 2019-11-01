Spring Valley sends seniors off with a win

The Spring Valley football team felt it left a few wins on the field this season. Most games, such as in defeats to Clark and Desert Oasis, the offense failed to score points when moving the ball into the redzone.

That wasn’t the case tonight in the season finale as the Grizzlies never trailed in a 43-26 victory against Sierra Vista.

“It’s gratifying to know we can finish games and score points when we need to,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said.

Junior Frank Bartley accounted for four touchdowns — one passing, one receiving and two rushing — and Jyaire McGee had two receiving touchdowns. Tavon Scott had a rushing touchdown and the Spring Valley defense forced five turnovers.

“It’s really nice to give these guys a win to close the season and send our seniors out on a high note,” Teal said.

