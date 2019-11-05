County considers raising parking fees at Las Vegas airport

Clark County officials want to increase parking fees at McCarran International Airport for the first time since 2013, raising an extra $4.7 million annually to help pay for improvements to parking and ground transportation facilities.

The Clark County Department of Aviation introduced the proposal today before the Clark County Commission, which must approve the rate hike. A public hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 19.

The plan, which would go into effect early next year, includes increasing the maximum daily rate from $16 to $18 at the long-term parking garage, from $10 to $12 at the economy parking lot and from $23 to $30 for valet parking.

Fees at the short-term and remote parking lots would remain at $36 and $15 a day, respectively. Impound fees would jump from $10 to $50 a day.

The proposed rate hikes are in response to increased airport passenger volume, said Rosemary Vassiliadis, the county’s director of aviation.

“We are well on our way to breaking a record at the end of 2019,” with 50 million passengers expected to pass through the airport this year, she said.