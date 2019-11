Crash closes northbound Rampart Boulevard at Alta

Metro Police say they are investigating a crash that shut down northbound traffic on Rampart Boulevard in the Summerlin area.

At least one person was seriously injured in the wreck, which was reported about 12:30 p.m. between Canyon Run Drive and Summerlin Parkway, police said.

Northbound lanes were closed at Alta Drive, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.