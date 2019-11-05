KAOS club at Palms closes abruptly days after reopening

Megan Blair Photos / Courtesy

Five days after reopening, the KAOS dayclub and nightclub at the Palms has closed.

“This afternoon, Red Rock Resorts Inc. announced the closing of KAOS dayclub and nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort, effective immediately,” Michael Britt, senior vice president of government relations and corporate communications at Red Rock Resorts Inc., said in a statement.

“While Palms has experienced exceptional growth across both the gaming and nongaming segments of the business, the expense side of the business has been challenging to date, due in large part to the entertainment and fixed cost structure associated with KAOS. Therefore, we have decided to take some time to reassess the programming and use of those venues going forward,” Britt said.

Kaos originally opened in April, with a weekend takeover that featured J Balvin, G-Eazy, Cardi B and others. The club closed Sept. 15 to make way for a new outdoor dome and reopened Oct. 31 with another performance from rapper Cardi B.

According to the statement, the space will continue to be used for one-off events and as the primary pool for hotel guests.

“In the interim, we intend to use the venues for private meeting space and special events, in addition to everyday resort pool operations,” Britt said.

Since its initial opening, KAOS hosted world-renowned DJs including Marshmello, Kaskade and Deadmau5. In addition to its talent roster, the pool property is known for its 60-foot “Demon With Bowl” statue by British artist Damien Hirst.