Man arrested in fatal shooting outside west valley business

A suspect has been arrested on a count of murder in the October shooting of a man outside a west valley business, according to Metro Police.

Nicholas Robinson, 35, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show. He was being held in the death of Anthony Esposito, 34, who was shot Oct. 23 in the 1700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

Esposito was shot multiple times about 2:40 a.m. after he got into an argument with Robinson and was walking away, police said.

Esposito died at the scene, and Robinson fled in a vehicle, police said.

A task force caught up with Robinson in the 8200 block of Antler Pines Court in the far northwest valley, police said.