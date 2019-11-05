Man held in shooting death at north valley home

A man was killed and another was in custody following a shooting Tuesday evening in a north valley house, according to Metro Police.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Burnt Hills Drive about 5:10 p.m. and found the victim inside the house with at least one gunshot wound, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Boxler initially described the scene — in the neighborhood near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road — as dynamic, but said a man had been taken into custody.

Although it wasn’t clear if the man detained had been formally arrested, Boxler said there was no danger to the community.