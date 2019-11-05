Patrol: Man arrested after trooper’s cruiser rammed

A man wanted for allegedly ramming a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser with a stolen show car last week was arrested today, authorities said.

North Las Vegas Police were holding Jesse Grano, 33, at the Las Vegas city jail on unrelated warrants on counts including attempted murder and child neglect, the patrol said. Further information about those counts was not immediately available.

At the time Grano was taken into custody, the patrol had a warrant out for his arrest on counts of battery with a deadly weapon on a public officer, felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, a trooper spotted a modified, 1,000-horsepower Dodge Challenger that had been stolen hours earlier in downtown Las Vegas and followed it into the Rio parking garage, the patrol said.

The trooper parked behind the car, but before he could get out of his vehicle, the Challenger rammed it, the patrol said. No injuries were reported.

The crash was captured on surveillance video released in an effort to identify the driver. Details about the investigation and subsequent arrest were not immediately available.

The Challenger, which its owners brought from Vermont to Las Vegas for the SEMA Show — an automobile aftermarket trade show — was damaged in the incident but was still showcased at the event.