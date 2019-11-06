Carnegie Deli, with its famed sandwiches, set to close at Mirage

Related coverage Carnegie Deli still packs in the pastrami-loving crowd at the Mirage

The famed Carnegie Deli at the Mirage will close next year, according to an MGM Resorts spokeswoman.

Tailored after the original Carnegie Deli that opened in the 1930s in New York City, the Las Vegas location will close its doors for good in February, according to a statement from the spokeswoman.

The deli, famous for its pastrami and corned beef sandwiches and matzo ball soup, will be replaced by a new fast-casual restaurant concept.

Opened in 1937, according to the Carnegie Deli website, the original location was on 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, just across from its namesake, Carnegie Hall.

Since its opening at the Mirage in 2005, the operation of the deli has been a cooperative effort by MGM and the Carnegie company.

The company maintains a seasonal deli in New York's Madison Square Garden, according to the Carnegie website.