Best Bets: Florida Georgia Line, Madonna, Helmet and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel an “Enigma” residency show this week due to illness, but she’s scheduled to return to the Park Theater stage Friday and Saturday to wrap up her current run. Here are some other highly anticipated superstar performances coming up in Las Vegas.

HELMET The hard rock gem of the weekend is definitely the opportunity to catch a 30th anniversary tour stop by influential alt-metal outfit Helmet in the intimate confines of Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. November 8, info at hardrockhotel.com.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE The PBR World Finals have taken over T-Mobile Arena this week, giving the Strip its first dose of rodeo action as the holiday season approaches. That equates to extra country acts hitting Vegas this weekend, perhaps none bigger than Florida Georgia Line’s return to its special engagement at Zappos Theater. Catch the hitmaking duo at the Planet Hollywood Resort Friday and Saturday, or if you’re sticking around, there’s one more show on Tuesday, November 12. November 8-9, info at caesars.com.

JOHN FOGERTY The rock legend returned to his Encore Theater residency this week with two more “My 50 Year Trip” concert events set for the weekend. Fogerty rolls through “Born on the Bayou,” “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising” and all the favorite tunes from his days with Creedence Clearwater Revival and as a solo artist. November 8-9, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

MADONNA How amazing is that Guns N’ Roses and Madonna are playing the Colosseum in back-to-back weekends? The pop icon’s acclaimed Madame X tour touches down at Caesars Palace for two more shows Saturday and Sunday after opening there Thursday night. Madonna seems an unlikely candidate for an extended run on the Strip so you won’t want to miss this rare event. November 9-10, info at caesars.com.

THE TEMPTATIONS Lots of shows offer different versions of the classic music of Motown, but you can sample the real thing Friday and Saturday at the Orleans Showroom just west of the Strip when the Temptations arrive this weekend. November 8-9, info at orleanscasino.com.