Raiders: Seat license sales reach nearly $400 million

The Raiders have brought in nearly $400 million in personal seat license fees for their new stadium in Las Vegas.

During a Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting on Monday, it was revealed that the NFL team has accounted for $399.3 million in the sale of the licenses, which are required for the right to purchase season tickets at Allegiant Stadium. It is nonrefundable.

The initial budget for the project called for $200 million in seat license revenue. The added revenue allowed builders to increase the project by $90 million to $1.97 billion, which will bring more enhancements such as furniture and fixtures, technology and food service upgrades, build-out of certain unassigned spaces, and the addition of sponsor signage and other fixtures.

In an email Monday, Raiders President Marc Badain said less than 2% of available PSLs for the new stadium remain.

Allegiant Stadium, located just off the Strip on Russell Road, remains on track for substantial completion in July. The Raiders and UNLV football will play there next season.