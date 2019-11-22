Henderson Libraries adding hours at two locations

Two Henderson libraries will expand their schedules to six days a week beginning early next year by adding hours on Mondays.

Because of budgetary concerns following the recession about a decade ago, Henderson Libraries cut Monday hours at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway, and the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

Starting Jan. 6, they will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays and closed only on Sundays.

“When the economic downturn occurred nearly 10 years ago, it wasn’t feasible to keep all of our libraries open every day,” Henderson Libraries Executive Director Marcie Smedley said in a statement. “Now, because of timely, careful financial planning, we are pleased to offer our services and resources to the community on Mondays once more.”

Henderson has four libraries, including its Paseo Verde and Heritage Park locations, which are already open six days a week.

For more information on Henderson’s libraries, visit hendersonlibraries.com.