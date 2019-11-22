Retired Metro officer accused of soliciting teen for prostitution

A retired Metro Police officer has been accused of soliciting a teenager for prostitution, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Kirk Reed Hooten, 51, was booked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of being a customer engaging in soliciting a child for prostitution, Metro booking logs show.

He has since posted a $10,000 bond, court records show.

Metro learned about the alleged incident on Nov. 15 through a social media post, police said. The same day, detectives found the alleged victim and her family and further investigated the allegations, identifying Hooten as a suspect, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Attorney David Chesnoff, who is representing Hooten, said the public should reserve judgement, noting that the “true facts” will come out in court.

Hooten is set to appear in court Monday.

Metro issued a statement on behalf of Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who calls Hooten a friend.

“Yes, among the many friends I have on the department, Kirk is one of them. I’ve known him for many years and I find his arrest distressing,” Lombardo said.