Two years of every mass shooting in the US

From Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2019, 723 mass shootings — an incident involving multiple victims of predominantly firearm violence — have taken place in the United States. Of those 723 tragedies, 54 of the shootings resulted in four or more deaths. Listed here, in chronological order, are the shootings in which four or more were killed, the names of the victims who died, and the gunman if he died. (Note: ** indicates the gunman is included in the number of deaths):

Source: Gun Violence Archive The Gun Violence Archive is an online archive of gun violence incidents collected from over 6,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources daily in an effort to provide near-real time data about the results of gun violence. Based in Washington, D.C., the Gun Violence Archive is an independent data collection and research group with no affiliation with any advocacy organization.

Oct. 1, Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas

Venue: Las Vegas Strip

Number of deaths: 59**

Number of injured: 441

Names of deceased: Hannah Ahlers, Heather Warino Alvarado, Dorene Anderson, Carrie Barnette, Jack Beaton, Stephen Berger, Candice Bowers, Denise Salmon Burditus, Sandy Casey, Andrea Castilla, Denise Cohen, Austin Davis, Thomas Day Jr, Christiana Duarte, Stacee Etcheber, Brian Fraser, Keri Galvan, Dana Gardner, Angela “Angie” Gomez, Rocio Guillen Rocha, Officer Charleston Hartfield, Christopher Hazencomb, Jennifer Topaz Irvine, Teresa Nicol Kimura, Jessica Klymchuk, Carly Kriebaum, Rhonda LeRocque, Victor Link, Jordan McIldoon, Kelsey Brianne Meadows, Calla Marie Medig, James Sonny Melton, Patricia Mestas, Austin Meyer, Adrian Murfit, Rachael Parker, Jennifer Parks, Carolyn Lee “Carrie” Parsons, Lisa Patterson, John Phippen, Melissa Ramirez, Jordyn Rivera, Quinton Robbins, Cameron Robinson, Tara Ann Roe, Lisa Romero Muniz, Christopher Roybal, Brett Schwanbeck, Bailey Schweitzer, Laura Shipp, Erick Silva, Susan Smith, Brennan Stewar, Derrick “Bo” Taylor, Neysa Tonks, Michelle Vo, Kurt Von Tillow, William “Bill” Wolfe Jr.; gunman, Stephen Paddock, age 64

Casa Grande homicide, Oct. 5, 2017, Casa Grande, Ariz.

Venue: 400 block of West 13th Street

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 0

Deceased: Crysta M. Proctor, Connie Carrera, Jose Martin Aguilera, Justin Allen Yates

Triple murder, stabbing in Pedro, Oct. 11, 2017, Pedro, Ohio

Venue: 15497 State Route 93

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Devin Holston, Stacey Jackson, Donald McGuire, Tammie McGuire

Sutherland Springs Church mass shooting, Nov. 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas

Venue: First Baptist Church, 216 Fourth St.

Number of deaths: 27**

Number of injured: 20

Deceased: Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, Emily Garcia, Brooke Ward, Joann Ward, Karla Holcombe, Bryan Holcombe, Crystal Holcombe, Marc Daniel Holcombe, Noah Holcombe, Emily Hill, Megan Hill, Greg Hill, Richard Rodriguez, Peggy Lynn Warden, Lulu White, Haley Krueger, Robert Corrigan, Shani Corrigan, Dennis Johnson Jr, Sara Johnson, R Scott Marshall, Karen Marshall, Tara McNulty, Richard Rodriguez, Theresa Rodriguez, Keith Allen Warden; gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26

Rancho Tehama school/neighborhood shooting, Nov. 14, 2017, Corning, Calif.

Venue: 17357 Stagecoach Road

Number of deaths: 6**

Number of injured: 12

Deceased: Joseph Edward McHugh III, Barbara Ann Glisan, Michelle Iris McFadyen, Diana Lee Steele, Danny Lee Elliot; gunman, Kevin Janson Neal, 44

16-year-old fatally shot parents, sister, and family friend, Dec. 31, 2017, Long Branch, N.J.

Venue: 635 Wall St.

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Steven Kologi, Linda Kologi, Brittany Kologi, Mary Schultz

Shooting deaths of four men in row home, Jan. 28, 2018, Reading, Pa.

Venue: 123 S. Third St.

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejada, Joshua Santos, Juan Rodriguez, Nelson Onofre

Melcroft Car Wash shooting, Jan. 28, 2018, Melcroft, Pa.

Venue: Ed’s Car Wash, 1301 Indian Creek Valley Road

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: William Scott Porterfield, Seth William Cline, Chelsia Lou Cline, Courtney Sue Snyder; gunman, Timothy Smith, 28

Murder/suicide on Detroit’s east side, Feb. 11, 2018, Detroit

Venue: 19432 Lamont St.

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 3

Deceased: Patricia Williams Wilson, Barbara Williams, Cynthia Williams; gunman, Lance Smith, 49

Parkland High School shooting, Feb. 14, 2018, Pompano Beach (Parkland), Fla.

Venue: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Number of deaths: 17

Number of injured: 17

Deceased: Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Alyssa Alhadeff, Christopher Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Alexander Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, Meadow Pollack, Peter Wang, Helena Ramsay

Quadruple homicide, Feb. 26, 2018, Detroit

Venue: 22700 Fenkell Ave.

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Cierra Bargineer, Raphael Hall, Kristen Thomas, Jaymon Thomas,; gunman, George Anthony Davis Jr, 27

Mother and 2 children killed, 3 other children injured,, April 18, 2018, Asheville, N.C.

Venue: 73 Hansel Ave.

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 3

Deceased: Erica Nichelle Smith, Keithan Deshaun Whitmire, Harmony Smith; gunman, Maurice Laron Garner, 35

Antioch Waffle House shooting, April 22, 2018, Antioch, Tenn.

Venue: Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 3

Deceased: Taurean C. Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva

Man kills 3 children and ex-wife’s boyfriend, May 16, 2018, Ponder, Texas

Venue: 610 Lone Star Park Lane

Number of deaths: 5**

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Seth Richardson, Drake Alexander Painter, Caydence Nicole Painter, Odin Tyler Painter; gunman, Justin Painter, 39

Santa Fe High School shooting, May 18, 2018, Santa Fe, Texas

Venue: Santa Fe High School

Number of deaths: 10

Number of injured: 13

Deceased: Glenda Ann Perkins, Sabika Sheikh, Cynthia Tisdale, Christopher Jake Stone, Shana Fisher, Angelique Ramirez, Jared Conard Black, Aaron Kyle McLeod, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan, Christian Riley Garcia

Suspect kills self, 4 kids, ending standoff in Orlando, June 11, 2018, Orlando, Fla.

Venue: Westbrook Apartments, 4932 Eaglesmere Drive

Number of deaths: 5**

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Dove Lindsey, Aidan Lindsey, Lillia Lopez, Irayan Lopez; gunman, Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr, 35

Capital Gazette shooting, June 28, 2018, Annapolis, Md.

Venue: Capital Gazette, 888 Bestgate Road

Number of deaths: 5

Deceased: Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara

Multiple deaths inside Prices Corner home, July 9, 2018, Wilmington, Del.

Venue: 2709 Ferris Road

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Julie Burton Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Brinley Edwards, Paxton Edwards; gunman, Matthew Edwards, 42

5 dead in Robstown nursing home shooting, July 27, 2018, Robstown, Texas

Venue: Retama Manor Nursing Center, 603 E. Ave J

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Thelma Montalvo, Ernest Starry, Isaiah Starry, Roel Mireles; gunman, Richard Starry, 60

Father kills three children in murder-suicide, Aug. 12, 2018, Clearlake, Calif.

Venue: 4786 Yarrington Court

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Ricardo Lopez, Dulce Lopez, Jason Lopez; gunman, Ricardo Garcia Lopez, 39

Active shooter in downtown Cincinnati, Sept. 6, 2018, Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Fifth Third Bank, 511 Walnut St.

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 2

Deceased: Richard Newcomer, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, Luis Felipe Calderón; gunman, Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29

Six dead including suspect in Bakersfield shootings, Sept. 12, 2018, Bakersfield, Calif.

Venue: T&T Trucking, 660 Manwell Blvd.

Number of deaths: 6**

Deceased: Eliseo Garcia Cazares, Laura Garcia, Antonio Valdez, Emanuel Contreras, Petra Maribel Bellanos Casarez; gunman, Javier Casarez, 54

Multiple victim shooting in Silver Spring, Sept. 17, 2018, Silver Spring, Md.

Venue: 123 Amberleigh Drive

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Sang Yeon Kim, Mina Kim, Andy Kim; gunman, Yong Mun Kim, 57

Multiple fatalities in Taft shooting, Oct. 13, 2018, Taft, Texas

Venue: Toddler’s birthday party, home, 511 Wilburn St.

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Juan Espinoza Sr, Juan Sandoval III, Jeremy Sandoval, Nicky Sandoval

Mother, four children dead in murder-suicide, Oct. 15, 2018, Columbia, Tenn.

Venue: 1075 Carters Creek Pike

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Kaileigh Lin, Bo Lin, Meigan Lin, Lia Lin; gunman, Cynthia Michele Collier, 55

Synagogue shooting, Oct. 27, 2018, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Venue: Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, 5898 Wilkins Ave.

Number of deaths: 11

Number of injured: 7

Deceased: Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Sylvan Simon, Melvin Wax, Irving Younger, Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, Bernice Simon

Thousand Oaks shooting, Nov. 7, 2018, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Venue: Borderline Bar and Grill, 99 Rolling Oaks Drive

Number of deaths: 13**

Number of injured: 2

Deceased: Deputy Sgt. Ron Helus, Cody Coffman, Justin Meek, Alaina Housley, Noel Sparks, Sean Adler, Blake Dingman, Daniel Manrique, Jake Dunham, Telemachus Orfanos, Kristina Morisette, Mark Meza; gunman, Ian David Long, 28

Murder-suicide in Tsayatoh, Nov. 13, 2018, Gallup, N.M.

Venue: County Route 1 and Defiance Draw Road

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Names of the victims not released, per Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety; gunman, Anthony Bahe, 18+ adult (age not provided)

Quadruple murder in southwest Philadelphia, Nov. 19, 2018, Philadelphia

Venue: 5100 block of Malcolm Street

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: William Taylor, Tiyaniah Hopkins, Akeen Mattox, Yaleah Hall

St. Charles man charged with killing girlfriend, her 2 children and her mother, Dec. 28, 2018, Saint Charles, Mo.

Venue: 150 Whetstone Drive

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Zoe J Kasten, Jonathan D Kasten, Jane M Moeckel, Kate Kasten

Double Homicides in Rockmart, Jan. 24, 2019, Rockmart, Ga.

Venue: 319 Williamson St.

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Dadrain Quimmin Cummings, Arkeyla “Key” Denise Perry, Helen Rose Mitchell, Jaequinn Davis

State College deadly shooting, Jan. 24, 2019, State College, Pa.

Venue: P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grill, 1450 S. Atherton St.

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Dean Beachy, Steven Beachy, George McCormick,; gunman, Jordan Witmer, 21

Multiparish killing spree, Jan. 26, 2019, Gonzales, La.

Venue: 42350 Church Point Road

Number of deaths: 5

Deceased: Elizabeth Theriot, Keith Theriot, Summer Ernest, Billy Ernest, Tanner McKenzie Ernest

Palm Springs quadruple homicide, Feb. 3, 2019, Palm Springs, Calif.

Venue: East Sunny Dunes Road and El Place Road

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Juan Duarte, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia, Carlos Campos Rivera

Five shot to death at home near Lake Livingston, Feb. 11, 2019, Livingston, Texas

Venue: 3628 Farm-to-Market Road 3126

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Ashley Delaney Horn, Ranley Jo Horn, Carlos Eugene Delaney, Lynda Elliott Delaney; gunman, Randy Horn, 54

Mass shooting at Aurora warehouse, Feb. 15, 2019, Aurora, Ill.

Venue: Henry Pratt Company, 641 Archer Ave.

Number of deaths: 6**

Number of injured: 6

Deceased: Clayton Parks, Trevor Wehner, Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Josh Pinkard; gunman, Gary Martin, 45

Clinton hostage standoff, Feb. 16, 2019, Clinton, Miss.

Venue: 1214 Foxhill Drive

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Lan Thi My Van, Le Thi My Van, Cho Thi Van, Dr. Phung Minh Le; gunman, Nam Quang Le, 34

4 found dead at West Chester apartment, April 28, 2019, West Chester, Ohio

Venue: Lakefront at West Chester, 4637 Wyndtree Drive

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Paramjit Kaur, Shalinderjit Kaur, Amarjit Kaur, Hakiakat Singh Panag

4 men fatally shot in North St. Louis, May 13, 2019, St. Louis, Mo.

Venue: 4047 Shreve Ave.

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 1

Deceased: Robert Williams Jr, Brendan Lee Williams, Ray Howard, Kenneth Lee III

Virginia Beach mass shooting, May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach, Va.

Venue: Virginia Beach Operations Building, 2405 Courthouse Drive

Number of deaths: 13**

Number of injured: 4

Deceased: Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle “Missy” Langer, Robert “Bobby” Williams, Herbert “Bert” Snelling; gunman, DeWayne Craddock, 40

5 reported dead after shootings on Yakima reservation, June 8, 2019, White Swan, Wash.

Venue: Yakima Nation, 5151 Medicine Valley Road

Number of deaths: 5

Number of injured: 2

Deceased: Dennis Overacker, Catherine Eneas, Michelle Starnes, Thomas Hernandez, John Cagle

Shooting, explosion at Santa Maria mobile park in murder-suicide, June 21, 2019, Santa Maria, Calif.

Venue: Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates, 519 W. Taylor St.

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Kurt Bracke, Richard Hanen, Seth Adams, Sherry Adams; gunman, Claude Adams, 64

Five people killed in quadruple murder-suicide, June 23, 2019, San Jose, Calif.

Venue: Home, 568 Habbitts Court

Number of deaths: 5**

Deceased: Le Thuy Hoang, Phung Ngoc Hoang, Thanh Hoa Hoang, Thi Que Pham,; gunman, Chi Dinh Ta, 66

Slaying of 5 in North St. Louis County, July 6, 2019, St. Louis, Mo.

Venue: 1921 Chambers Road

Number of deaths: 5

Deceased: Derrick Penny, James L. Penny, Rodney E. Holt, Rondall Mullin, Ronald Brewster Jr.

Shooting rampage in Canoga Park, July 25, 2019, Canoga Park, Calif.

Venue: 21901 Roscoe Blvd.

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 2

Deceased: Carlos Ignacio Zaragoza, Carlos Pierre Zaragoza, Azucena Lepe-Ayala, Detwonia Harris

Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival, July 28, 2019, Gilroy, Calif.

Venue: Gilroy Garlic Festival, 7050 Miller Ave.

Number of deaths: 4**

Number of injured: 13

Deceased: Steven Romero, Keyla Salaza, Trevor Irby; gunman, Santino William Legan, 19

Multiple dead, two injured in linked Wisconsin shootings, July 28, 2019, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Venue: 16964 54th Ave.

Number of deaths: 6**

Number of injured: 2

Deceased: Bridget German, Calvin Harris, Douglas German, Laile Vang, Teng Vang; gunman, Richie German Jr, 33

El Paso Walmart massacre, Aug. 3, 2019, El Paso, Texas

Venue: Walmart, 7101 Gateway Blvd.

Number of deaths: 22

Number of injured: 24

Deceased: Jordan Anchondo, Arturo Benavides, Teresa Sanchez, Sara Esther Regaldo Morial, Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, Gloria Irma Marquez, Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, Andre Anchondo, Javier Rodriguez, Leonardo Campos, Angelina Silva-Englisbee, Maribel Loya Hernandez, David Johnson, Ivan Hilierto Manzano, Juan de Dios Velazquez Chairez, Margie Reckard, Elsa Libera Mendoza Marquez, Raul Flores, Maria Flores, Luis Alfonso Juarez

Dayton shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, Dayton, Ohio

Venue: Ned Peppers Bar, 419 E. Fifth St.

Number of deaths: 10**

Number of injured: 17

Deceased: Jordan Cofer, Beatrice Warren Curtis, Lois Oglesby, Monica Brickhouse, Thomas McNichols, Derrick Fudge, Saeed Saleh, Logan Turner, Nicholas Cumer; gunman, Connor Betts, 24

Texas shootings: Midland to Odessa, Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa, Texas

Venue: 8250 Texas State Highway 191

Number of deaths: 8**

Number of injured: 23

Deceased: Leilah Hernandez, Postal Worker Mary Granados, Joseph Griffith, Edwin Peregrino, Kameron Karltess Brown, Rodolfo (Rudy) Julio Arco, Raul Garcia; gunman, Seth Aaron Ator, 36

5 shot and killed, 14-year-old confesses, Sept. 2, 2019, Elkmont, Ala.

Venue: 25019 Ridge Road

Number of deaths: 5

Deceased: John Wayne Sisk, Mary Sisk, Kane Sisk, Aurora Sisk, Baby (name not provided)

Four killed in southwest Albuquerque, Sept. 12, 2019, Albuquerque, N.M.

Venue: Mobile home park, 1028 Lura Place SW

Number of deaths: 4

Number of injured: 2

Deceased: Daniel Alexis Baca, Christine Rodriguez, Manuelita Sotelo, Victoria Cereceres

Four dead in abandoned home, found Sept 21, 2019, Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: 3616 East 144th St.

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Dejuan Willis, Christopher Monroe, Adult 18+, Adult 18+. Note: Four found dead, shot by the same gun, unknown date of death, bodies decaying.

Four dead in Beaumont shooting, Sept. 29, 2019, Beaumont, Texas

Venue: 4100 block of Highland Avenue

Number of deaths: 4

Deceased: Bobby Wyatt, Shannon Sutton, Alvin Lee Bellard, Elijah Rideau