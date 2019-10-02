Las Vegas boys, Faith Lutheran girls lead prep soccer rankings

The Las Vegas High boys and Faith Lutheran girls soccer teams remain in the top spot of the Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings for the week ending Sunday.

The Eldorado boys, who last week beat Desert Pines (8-0) and Shadow Ridge (2-1), went from fourth to third in the rankings. Canyon Springs and Arbor View joined the rankings in ninth and 10th place, respectively.

In the girls poll, Centennial and Green Valley replaced Coronado in third place. Coronado dropped to fifth.

Boys rankings

1. Las Vegas

2. Bishop Gorman

3. Eldorado

4. Coronado

5. TECH

6. Green Valley

7. Western

8. Liberty

9. Arbor View

10. Canyon Springs

Girls rankings

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Arbor View

3. Centennial

5. Coronado

6. Desert Oasis

7. Bishop Gorman

8. Shadow Ridge

9. Palo Verde

10. Liberty

