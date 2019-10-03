Video: Man sought in pair of east valley armed robberies

METRO POLICE

A man who robbed an east valley business using a rifle Monday night is being sought by authorities, according to Metro Police.

He and a second suspect are connected to a separate armed robbery, at a Pollo Loco restaurant, which was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., an armed man walked into a business in the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Drive, and demanded cash.

It wasn't clear if or how much cash he took. Police did not report any injuries.

Further details on the Pollo Loco robbery were not immediately available.

The armed man is 18 to 25 years old and stands between 5 feet, 9 inches, and 6-feet tall, police said. He was dressed in black and wore prescription glasses and a ball cap.

Police did not describe the second suspect seen on video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.