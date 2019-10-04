Las Vegas Sun

October 4, 2019

Currently: 74° — Complete forecast

0

high school football:

Virgin Valley beats Rancho, improves to 5-1

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Virgin Valley High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Riley Waite, Jeremy Perkins, Wyatt Delano and Taua Fiso.

By (contact)

Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Delano rushed for 165 yards and five touchdowns today in a 62-12 win against visiting Rancho.

“We played well up front,” Virgin Valley coach Matt Woods said. “Rancho is a lot better than that score indicates. It was 14-6 in the first quarter.”

Kyler Sudweeks had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown, Tanner Fielding scored on a punt return and touchdown catch, and Jason Abbott had a rushing touchdown. Meb Hollingshead had a touchdown pass.

Virgin Valley improved to 5-1 overall.

“This was the first game we had all of our starters back and ready to go,” Woods said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy