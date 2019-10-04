Virgin Valley beats Rancho, improves to 5-1

Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Delano rushed for 165 yards and five touchdowns today in a 62-12 win against visiting Rancho.

“We played well up front,” Virgin Valley coach Matt Woods said. “Rancho is a lot better than that score indicates. It was 14-6 in the first quarter.”

Kyler Sudweeks had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown, Tanner Fielding scored on a punt return and touchdown catch, and Jason Abbott had a rushing touchdown. Meb Hollingshead had a touchdown pass.

Virgin Valley improved to 5-1 overall.

“This was the first game we had all of our starters back and ready to go,” Woods said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21