Boulder City blanks Slam Academy, looks ahead to date with Moapa Valley

Devon Walker carried the ball 23 times for 148 yards and a touchdown today for the Boulder City High football team in a 20-0 win against Slam Academy.

“We are playing pretty good,” Eagles coach Chris Morelli said. “For us, it’s all about limiting the mistakes.”

Matthew Morton had a 4-yard touchdown reception from Dakota Christian, and Trey Davis had a 1-yard touchdown run. Christian completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards.

Defensively, Matthew Moore had three tackles and a sack, Isaac Tuenge had four tackles and sack, and Cade Cowley had two tackles for a loss. Boulder City travels to Moapa Valley next week to take on the perennial power Pirates. They also have road games at Pahrump Valley and Virgin Valley this year — a rarity in the 3A because of travel.

“This was our first home game in four weeks,” Morelli said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21