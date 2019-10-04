Live Blog: Nicolas Hague to make NHL debut as Knights visit Sharks

The first game of the season, it was Cody Glass. The final game of last year’s regular season, it was Jimmy Schuldt. Tonight, it’s Nicolas Hague.

For the third regular season game in a row, the Golden Knights will feature a rookie making his NHL debut. It’s Hague’s turn at 7:30 p.m. in San Jose as Vegas looks for a second straight win against the Sharks to open the season.

“Definitely a little bit of nerves but it’s pretty exciting,” Hague said. “It’s definitely a moment you dream about since you’re a little kid so I’m itching to get going. It’s going to be a fun night hopefully.”

Hague is filling in for Nate Schmidt, who suffered an apparent knee injury in Wednesday’s season opener. Hague won’t be asked to replace Schmidt shift-for-shift, but in a thin blue line, he’ll be playing an important role.

He will skate alongside Deryk Engelland, a familiar move for the veteran. Engelland played on the right side of Shea Theodore for the better part of a season and a half, easing a talented, left-handed offensive defenseman into the league. The same descriptors apply to Hague. The 20-year-old averaged more than a point per game in his final year of juniors and had 13 goals and 32 points in 75 games at AHL Chicago last season.

“You want to give them the best chance to succeed and we think they’re a good pair together,” coach Gerard Gallant said.

As the Golden Knights lost a defenseman in Schmidt, the Sharks gained one back in Erik Karlsson. The two-time Norris winner was a late scratch Wednesday to attend the birth of his son, but is expected to return to the ice tonight.

It's a sigh of relief for the Sharks, who needed him Wednesday. The Golden Knights shut down San Jose in their first meeting and feasted on the Sharks defense in particular. No San Jose defenseman was positive in either Corsi percentage or expected goals percentage, and without Karlsson at his side, Brenden Dillon’s possession numbers were the worst among them.

“It’s not going to change how we do things but it’s going to change a lot what they do,” Gallant said of Karlsson's return. “He’s a great player and he’s one of the star players in the league so he’s going to help them a lot.”

In the debuts of both Schuldt and Glass, the rookie recorded a point, with Schuldt picking up an assist and Glass scoring a goal. Glass and Hague are good friends dating back to 2017 when both were part of the inaugural draft class.

Hague laughed when asked if he felt any pressure to live up to Glass’ flashy debut.

“He’ll score the goals, I’ll try to keep them out of the net,” Hague said.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-115, Sharks plus-105; over/under: 6.5 (plus-101, minus-111)

Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points) (0-0-0 road), t-first place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (third season)

Points leader: William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Mark Stone (2)

Goals leader: Reilly Smith (2)

Assists leader: William Karlsson (2)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (1.00 GAA, .955 save percentage)

Sharks (0-1-0, 0 points) (0-0-0 home), t-fourth place, Pacific Division

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Brent Burns, Logan Couture, Marcus Sorensen (1)

Goals leaders: Marcus Sorensen (1)

Assists leader: Brent Burns, Logan Couture (1)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (4.00 GAA, .886 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault—William Karlsson—Reilly Smith,

Max Pacioretty—Cody Glass—Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri—Paul Stastny—Valentin Zykov

William Carrier—Tomas Nosek—Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb—Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill—Nick Holden

Nicolas Hague—Deryk Engelland,

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban

