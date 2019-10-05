Police searching for suspect in multiple Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas detectives are searching for an armed man accused in at least two street robberies in the past few days in west valley neighborhoods, Metro Police announced Saturday night.

The armed robberies, reported in the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court and the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane, occurred during early morning hours, police said.

The two crime scenes are about half a mile from each other, near Hualapai and Anasazi drive, police said. No other details were provided.

The suspect is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighing about 230 pounds, according to police. He wore a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Metro at 702-449-3911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.