‘ Anyone can be a victim’: Ceremony honors Las Vegans killed by domestic violence

Kelcie Grega / Las Vegas Sun

One of the Las Vegas-area domestic violence victims was just 2-year-old when he was fatally stabbed. Another victim was a senior citizen found dead at her senior-living community.

Those were two of the 34 victims remembered today by Metro Police and community members at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center during a ceremony they all hoped wouldn’t have to continue. The victims had their names added to a remembrance plaque in what’s become an annual ceremony.

“Each year, we end our ceremony with the hope that next year, we will be celebrating the lives of survivors, since there were no more names to add to the plaque,” said Elynne Greene, manager of Metro’s victim service and human trafficking unit.

Metro Police Capt. Kelly McMahill sang her annual rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Each name was called, one by one, as attendees placed white roses wrapped in purple silk ribbons in a vase to form a bouquet.

The ribbons had each of the victims’ names inscribed in silver. The last rose was placed in honor of unknown victims of domestic violence.

One of the victims, Martin Velazquez, was only 2 years old when he was stabbed to death by his mother, who was sentenced to 20 years to life for his death.

The oldest: Eleanore Swenson, 77, was found dead in her Summerlin senior-living community apartment in March. Her roommate was arrested and charged for her death.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, Kelly’s husband, had difficulty holding back tears as he addressed the crowd.

“These (victims) are mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and aunts and uncles, who died senselessly at the hands of an abuser,” he said. “Domestic violence knows no boundaries and anyone can become a victim.”

The insidious nature of domestic violence extends beyond the victims, Kevin McMahill added. Friends, coworkers and family members who try to help are “left different than they were after each one of these deaths.”

Nevada is ranked fourth in the nation for women murdered by men, according to a study by the Violence Policy Center. While these figures were taken from 2017, Nevada always ranks in the top 10 for domestic violence deaths, Kevin McMahill said.

“Every one of these deaths marks a failure for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in our community to provide safety and support for the victims and their families,” he said.

The good news, McMahill said, is that Metro is sitting on just 66 homicides this year to date, which are historic lows. At this time last year, homicides were at 102.

Still, domestic violence remains a leading cause of homicide in Clark County, Kevin McMahill said. Just as with any crime, domestic violence is not something Metro can just arrest away, he said as he urged members of the community to “just do a little bit better” by reporting the warning signs of domestic violence as well as collaborate with law enforcement to end it once and for all.

The Family Justice Center, where the ceremony was hosted, is meant to serve as a resource for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“We’re still not where we need to be here, but someday hope to house all the services and resources under one roof,” he said. “Today we continue to make that seamless network of services and resources, so that no matter what, there’s always an open door for every victim who is in need.”

The Family Justice Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m-4 p.m. Contact the center at 702-828-7714.