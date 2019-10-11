Chaparral converts two late field goals, rallies past Basic

Dennis Perez kicked a pair of field goals in the final three minutes Friday for the Chaparral High football team in a 6-3 victory against host Basic.

It was Chaparral’s first on-the-field league win in two years since being promoted to the class 4A. Last year, they beat Liberty by forfeit.

“We think we are a playoff-caliber team,” Cowboys coach Don Willis said. “But falling to 0-2 in league would have been a tough hill to climb out of.”

Perez kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:50 to play. After Wesley Tauiliili forced a fumble and Meshach Hawkins recovered it at the Basic 30-yard line on the ensuing possession, Perez booted the game-winner from 33 yards out.

“I have never had a kicker as good as him in my career,” said Willis, who is in his 22nd year coaching.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21