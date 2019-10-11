Las Vegas Sun

October 12, 2019

Currently: 64° — Complete forecast

0

Chaparral converts two late field goals, rallies past Basic

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Chaparral High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Joe Tauilili and Tayshawn Collins.

By (contact)

Dennis Perez kicked a pair of field goals in the final three minutes Friday for the Chaparral High football team in a 6-3 victory against host Basic.

It was Chaparral’s first on-the-field league win in two years since being promoted to the class 4A. Last year, they beat Liberty by forfeit.

“We think we are a playoff-caliber team,” Cowboys coach Don Willis said. “But falling to 0-2 in league would have been a tough hill to climb out of.”

Perez kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:50 to play. After Wesley Tauiliili forced a fumble and Meshach Hawkins recovered it at the Basic 30-yard line on the ensuing possession, Perez booted the game-winner from 33 yards out.

“I have never had a kicker as good as him in my career,” said Willis, who is in his 22nd year coaching.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy