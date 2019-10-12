3 killed in separate crashes on Vegas roads in span of 12 hours

courtesy Metro Police

Three separate crashes on Las Vegas area roadways killed a motorist, a bicyclist and a motorcyclist in less than 12 hours, according to police.

North Las Vegas Police investigated the first one, reported about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A 66-year-old man in an Acura sedan was mortally injured when his car was struck by a Ford Focus in the 3900 block of Carey Boulevard, near Rancho Drive, police said.

The Focus was heading east on Carey when it hit the Acura that was trying to enter west lanes, police said. But the Acura, which was turning from a private driveway, did not yield the right of way.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center where the man died and the woman was expected to recover. Impairment and speeding were not factors in the crash, police said.

Less than two hours later, about 4:50 p.m., a Northrock XC6 bicycle operated by an elderly man was hit when it crossed onto the path of a Honda Civic, which was traveling west on Hacienda Avenue at Rapunzel Court, near Buffalo Drive, Metro Police said.

Before the crash, the 72-year-old bicyclist was riding on a sidewalk, but veered into the road in an attempt to cross the street outside a designated area, police said. The Las Vegas man died at the scene.

The female motorist was not impaired, police said.

At 2:34 a.m. today, a 44-year-old on a Harley Davidson traveling in downtown Las Vegas left the roadway and crashed onto a metal fence and pole, dying at the scene, near Ogden Avenue and S. City Parkway, Metro said.

Metro’s traffic unit, announcing the crash on Twitter, wrote, “Another motorcyclist is dead today, and a family is mourning after a fatal crash.” The account shared photos of the downed vehicle.