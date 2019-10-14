Missing Las Vegas woman’s body found encased in concrete

A woman who was reported missing earlier this year was kidnapped and killed, and her body was then encased in concrete and abandoned in the desert north of Las Vegas, Metro Police announced today.

Detectives said Christopher Prestipino, 45, killed the victim, while Lisa Mort, 31, helped conceal the crime. Authorities on Tuesday found the victim’s body, which was in “a concrete and wooden structure.”

Prestipino, who was arrested Friday, faces one count each of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder, Clark County Detention Center records show. Mort has been in custody since late August.

The victim’s identity is unknown as the Clark County Coroner’s Office this afternoon refused to release information, including a case number.

Metro took a missing person’s report about 7 p.m. on May 31 in the 8900 block of Red Kansas Court, a neighborhood near Pebble Road and Durango Drive.

The woman had been missing for several days.

A break in the case occurred July 18, when detectives investigating the missing person’s report received an anonymous tip stating that Prestipino had been involved in the disappearance, police said.

The victim had been in Prestipino’s house against her will and subsequently slain, police said they learned.

Further details were not immediately available.