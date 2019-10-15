Clark County joins coalition to combat climate change

Related Story County commissioner pitches plan to combat climate change

Clark County today became the first county in Nevada to join the County Climate Coalition, a nationwide initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

The move fulfills some of the sustainability goals pitched by Commissioner Justin Jones last month.

“While climate change is a global threat, the responsibility for addressing climate change and making a meaningful impact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions must occur at the local level,” Jones said. “With that in mind, joining the County Climate Coalition is an important step in continuing our efforts to tackle sustainability issues in Clark County.”

The coalition was established in 2017 in Santa Clara, Calif., after President Donald Trump announced plans for the U.S. to withdraw from the United Nations Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions and slow the rise of global temperatures.

Whether the Trump Administration ultimately decides to withdraw or not, Clark County joins 25 other U.S. local governments committed to taking action.

Last spring, Nevada passed a law to increase the amount of clean energy used in the state from 25% by 2025 to 50% by 2030.

Jones wants the county to go a step further.

Last month, he outlined ways the county could further combat climate change through solutions such as more solar energy development and the use of clean-fuel vehicles.

At last month’s meeting, Jones said the county should revitalize its Office of Sustainability, established in 2009 to address issues such as air quality and coordinate sustainability efforts.

Within the next year, the county plans to hire someone to manage the office, audit the county’s sustainability efforts and adopt a climate action plan.