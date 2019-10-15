Police: Man trying to kick in door shot, wounded

A man trying to kick in the front door of his ex-girlfriend's east valley apartment was shot and critically wounded Monday night, according to Metro Police.

The man, who was struck multiple times, was rushed to a hospital, where he was expected to survive, Lt. David Gordon said.

The shooter, the woman's current boyfriend, was being questioned by detectives late Monday, Gordon said. No arrests have been announced.

Gunshots rang out about about 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Sandhill Road, near Owens Avenue, Gordon said. The shooting victim was found a few buildings away in the apartment complex.

Further details were not available early today.