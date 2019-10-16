Las Vegas man faces 10 years in firearms theft case

A Las Vegas man who stole a trailer full of guns from a Henderson casino parking lot will serve up to 10 years in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Samual Lane Donesing, 29, a three-time convicted felon, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of stolen firearms and being a felon in possession of a gun, officials said today.

He also faces fines of up to $500,000 when he is sentenced on Jan. 16, officials said.

His alleged co-conspirator, Jaemillah Eagans, 27, faces trial in January, officials said.

A truck and trailer with more than 200 guns, ammunition and other firearms accessories were stolen July 31, 2018, from the Fiesta Henderson, officials said.

The suspects drove the trailer, which belonged to a licensed dealer, to Donesing’s house in Las Vegas and stashed the guns inside, officials said. The suspects were identified through surveillance video and were arrested the next day, officials said.

Earlier this year, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property against a third suspect, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

“Stolen firearms often end up in the hands of dangerous criminals to be used in violent crimes,” Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. attorney in Nevada, said in a statement.

“The quick work of our dedicated agents and officers stopped more than 200 stolen guns from flooding our communities. Their quick work undoubtedly saved lives,” he said.